Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $151.29

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $151.29 and last traded at $153.34, with a volume of 63691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.10 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.37 and its 200-day moving average is $282.53.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

