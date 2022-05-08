Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.95.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $227.49 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

