PLBY Group (PLBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.36). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.11.

In other PLBY Group news, CFO Lance Barton purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $317,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

