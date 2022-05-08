Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.31

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 56407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.