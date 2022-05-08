Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.31

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 56407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,119,069 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 448,347 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,117,000 after acquiring an additional 433,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 518.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 343,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 287,730 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

