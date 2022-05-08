Callaway Golf (ELY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Callaway Golf to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Callaway Golf has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

