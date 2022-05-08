AZEK (AZEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect AZEK to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AZEK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZEK stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AZEK has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZEK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

