I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.70

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 1419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in I-Mab by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 572,142 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in I-Mab by 118.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 747,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 405,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,911,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

