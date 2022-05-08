Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.83

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.83 and last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 6854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

