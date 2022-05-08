Matterport (MTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Matterport to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matterport to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.98 on Friday. Matterport has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 736,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Matterport by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 195,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $3,027,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after buying an additional 105,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matterport by 733.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 91,190 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

