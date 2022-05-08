GCX Metals (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) versus American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Head-To-Head Contrast

GCX Metals (OTCMKTS:PNGZF – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get GCX Metals alerts:

9.5% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

GCX Metals has a beta of 4.25, indicating that its stock price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GCX Metals and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCX Metals N/A N/A N/A American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GCX Metals and American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCX Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Resources has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.25%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than GCX Metals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCX Metals and American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCX Metals N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A American Resources $7.76 million 13.55 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -2.67

GCX Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Resources.

Summary

American Resources beats GCX Metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCX Metals (Get Rating)

GCX Metals Limited focuses on exploring for gold and copper tenements in Australia. It holds 100% interest in exploration tenements in the Onslow gold project covering approximately 115 square kilometers located in the Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Paringa Resources Limited and changed its name to GCX Metals Limited in April 2022. GCX Metals Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for GCX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.