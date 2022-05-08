Head to Head Contrast: Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) vs. Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Axonics and Pulmonx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $180.29 million 12.52 -$80.07 million ($1.81) -26.53 Pulmonx $48.42 million 14.68 -$48.66 million ($1.40) -13.69

Pulmonx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmonx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Axonics has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Axonics and Pulmonx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Pulmonx 0 3 2 0 2.40

Axonics currently has a consensus target price of $70.17, suggesting a potential upside of 46.12%. Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 71.19%. Given Pulmonx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Axonics.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -44.41% -16.75% -14.27% Pulmonx -102.87% -25.44% -21.09%

About Axonics (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

