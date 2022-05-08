CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.62

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $46.66, with a volume of 12492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.
The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,276 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
