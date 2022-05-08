CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.62

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $46.66, with a volume of 12492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,276 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

