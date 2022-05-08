iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $89.48

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.48 and last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 30007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7,540.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,115,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,705 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,563,000 after purchasing an additional 711,096 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,170,000 after purchasing an additional 258,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,466,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

