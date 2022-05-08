iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $89.48

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.48 and last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 30007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.57.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.