Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.22

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 3281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Several analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.