goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $111.92

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$111.92 and last traded at C$111.92, with a volume of 9467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$115.14.

GSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$157.17. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 14.5800016 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

About goeasy (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

