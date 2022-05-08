Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.15

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.15 and last traded at $63.26, with a volume of 172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.22.

A number of research firms have commented on KRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 194.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 182,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

