Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock from a buy rating to an accumulate rating. The company traded as low as $73.51 and last traded at $74.24, with a volume of 19237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.46.

FND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.62.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332,953 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 75.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after acquiring an additional 303,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

