Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.44

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 1459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $349,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $205,268.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,606 shares in the company, valued at $12,202,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,537 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

