Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.69

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.69 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 3925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

