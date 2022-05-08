Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.98

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.98 and last traded at $68.07, with a volume of 21775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

