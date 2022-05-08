Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.98

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on REPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.29.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 504.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

