Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.43

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.43 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 30495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

