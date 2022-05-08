Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.76

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 147642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UA. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Under Armour by 13.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 42.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Under Armour by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.