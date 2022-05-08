Head-To-Head Review: SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) versus IDT (NYSE:IDT)

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) and IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of IDT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SoftBank Group and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group 38.20% 18.31% 4.85% IDT 5.44% 22.56% 7.06%

Risk and Volatility

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SoftBank Group and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SoftBank Group and IDT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $53.10 billion 1.26 $45.05 billion N/A N/A IDT $1.45 billion 0.50 $96.47 million $3.03 9.26

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than IDT.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices. The company is also involved in internet advertising marketing, online advertising distribution, e-book distribution, investment, and planning and operation of a fashion e-commerce website; and designs and develops mobile robots. In addition, it designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; sells software tools; and generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources, as well as offers related services. Further, the company provides investment management and marketing services, smartphone payment services, PC software downloads, banking services, and solutions and services for online businesses; distributes video, voice, and data content; manufactures, distributes, and sells IT-related products, as well as IT-related services; and manages funds. The company operates a professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; and operates ITmedia, an IT information site. It also operates the fashion online shopping website ZOZOTOWN. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

IDT Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name. The net2phone-UCaaS segment provides net2phone-UCaaS, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. The Traditional Communications segment, which include Mobile Top-Up, that enables customers to transfer airtime and bundles of airtime, messaging, and data to international and domestic mobile accounts; BOSS Revolution Calling, an international long-distance calling service; Carrier Services, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms; and net2phone-Platform Services, which offer telephony services to cable operators and others, as well as smaller communications and payments offerings. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

