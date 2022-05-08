Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.64

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.64 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

