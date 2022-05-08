Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

