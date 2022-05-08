StockNews.com Upgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Strong-Buy

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDEN. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $281.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 in the last ninety days. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 111.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $30,870,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 154,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

