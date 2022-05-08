IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.35.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 284,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $15,251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 37.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 762,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

