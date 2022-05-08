Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Strong Sell

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of HLF opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 313.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

