IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of IESC opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. IES has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $56.24.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director David B. Gendell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 417.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter worth about $2,307,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

