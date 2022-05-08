Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLAD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $414.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 115.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

