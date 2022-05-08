CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth about $5,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 245,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

