Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 211,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 68,406 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

