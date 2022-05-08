PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.55.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,830,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 62,250 shares worth $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.