Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

LEE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.34. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $44.43.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

