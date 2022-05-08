Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $134.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $175,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.