Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

Shares of ADBE opened at $391.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.09. Adobe has a 12-month low of $382.82 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Adobe by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 16,971 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,138 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

