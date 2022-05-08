Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $72.39.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

