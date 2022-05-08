Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Avid Technology stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Avid Technology by 600.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

