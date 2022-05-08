Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 720 ($8.99) to GBX 670 ($8.37) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.78) to GBX 740 ($9.24) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.50.

PSO stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 72.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

