Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 720 ($8.99) to GBX 670 ($8.37) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.78) to GBX 740 ($9.24) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.50.
PSO stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
