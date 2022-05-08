StockNews.com Downgrades UGI (NYSE:UGI) to Sell

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI opened at $37.69 on Friday. UGI has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,626,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 128,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,915,000 after acquiring an additional 844,167 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,562,000 after acquiring an additional 307,930 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 482,094 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.