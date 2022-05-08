Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

