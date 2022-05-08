StockNews.com Lowers Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Sell

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

EFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a market cap of $911.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after buying an additional 1,554,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 596.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 990,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.