StockNews.com Lowers Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Sell

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
EFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.
Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a market cap of $911.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $19.60.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after buying an additional 1,554,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 596.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 990,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
