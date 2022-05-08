Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of CMRE opened at $13.63 on Friday. Costamare has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Costamare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costamare by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Costamare by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

