Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $242.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a one year low of $152.58 and a one year high of $291.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

