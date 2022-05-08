Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moderna in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $26.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share.

MRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.92.

Shares of MRNA opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average is $207.53. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 50.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 126.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 16.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 52.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

