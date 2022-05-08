FY2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Increased by Analyst

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.14.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$2.71 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.52 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

