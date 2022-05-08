Source Energy Services’ (SHLE) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.75 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TSE:SHLE opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,393.61. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$31.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.
Source Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
