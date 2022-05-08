Source Energy Services’ (SHLE) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.75 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:SHLE opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,393.61. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$31.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

