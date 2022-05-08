BMO Capital Markets Trims SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$30.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNC. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.79.

TSE SNC opened at C$25.78 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$24.14 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

