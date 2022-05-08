Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Raised to “Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.58.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB opened at C$11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.80 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.6974888 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.